Henry Cavill Returning As the Man of Steel

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Henry Cavill attends the World Premiere of "The Witcher: Season 2" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 01, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Henry Cavill is coming back to the DC Extended Universe. The actor announced that he would be returning as Superman.

Everyone believed that the actor was coming back after he was seen in a mid-credit scene during the latest Black Adam film.

“A very small taste of what’s to come,” said Cavill on Instagram. “The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience. It will be rewarded.”