Hennessey Selected as Executive Director of UCP/CDS
The Board of Directors of United Cerebral Palsy/Center for Disability Services has announced the agency’s new Executive Director. Michael Hennessey has been selected for the position, a role he also held in the 1980s. For the past 31 years, Mike has served as the President/CEO of the United Way of Will County. The Will County Center for Economic Development, Will County ETS/911, and the Rotary Club of Joliet are just three of the community organizations in which he is actively involved.
UCP/CDS, a proud United Way agency, serves people with disabilities through its School Program, Day Training, Respite Care, and After School Program. UCP/CDS is located at 311 S. Reed St. in Joliet. Phone 815.744.3500.