Helping the Helpers: Suggestions for Caregivers to Prevent Caregiver Burnout

Did you know that there are over 53 million informal caregivers in the US? And one out of five of them say their own health is suffering, because of the obligation.

An “informal caregiver” is someone who is unpaid and taking care of a spouse, partner, family member, friend.

According to a survey 21% of caregivers report their own health as fair to poor.

So, here are some tips from caregivers who are doing OK, to prevent burn-out, for the ones who feel like they’re not OK: