98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
Chris Miles
2:00pm - 7:00pm

Helping the Helpers: Suggestions for Caregivers to Prevent Caregiver Burnout

August 18, 2022 10:30AM CDT
Share

Did you know that there are over 53 million informal caregivers in the US?  And one out of five of them say their own health is suffering, because of the obligation.

An “informal caregiver” is someone who is unpaid and taking care of a spouse, partner, family member, friend.

According to a survey 21% of caregivers report their own health as fair to poor.

So, here are some tips from caregivers who are doing OK, to prevent burn-out, for the ones who feel like they’re not OK:

  •  Don’t skip your own doctor appointments
  • Wake up 15 mins earlier and use that time just for you
  • Don’t isolate yourself. Join a support group
  • Take breaks.
  • Get out of the house, pamper yourself, go visit friends
  • Ask for help 

More about:
#CareGiver
#LiveSmarterNotHarder
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

Kellogg's Accidentally Named Its New Waffles after a Filthy Slang Term
2

Tour George Strait’s Ranch in Texas
3

Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
4

“None of it ever comes easy”: “Some of It” marks Eric Church’s longest journey to #1
5

10 Country Songs About Growing Up - Which Will Make You Bawl Like a Baby

Recent Posts