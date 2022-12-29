98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Help Name the Baby! The Virginia Zoo Needs You

December 29, 2022 12:00PM CST
Question Marks on Blackboard
Virginia Zoo Seeks Public’s Help to Name Pygmy Hippo Baby

A zoo in Virginia has taken to social media, to field names for a new baby pygmy hippo – which will live at the Metro Richmond Zoo.

Pygmy animals or plants can be identified for their very short or small stature.

This new arrival is the second pygmy hippo to be born at this zoo, specifically.

The Facebook post asks community members to share their favorite names for the calf, whose parents are named Iris and Corwin.

Learn more, here:  (UPI)

