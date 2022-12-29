Help Name the Baby! The Virginia Zoo Needs You

A zoo in Virginia has taken to social media, to field names for a new baby pygmy hippo – which will live at the Metro Richmond Zoo.

Pygmy animals or plants can be identified for their very short or small stature.

This new arrival is the second pygmy hippo to be born at this zoo, specifically.

The Facebook post asks community members to share their favorite names for the calf, whose parents are named Iris and Corwin.

