Help jigsaw pieces fall into place with official Radiohead puzzle
Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty ImagesOn Radiohead‘s 2007 album In Rainbows, Thom Yorke sang about a “Jigsaw Falling into Place.” Now, you can literally put jigsaw pieces into place with an official Radiohead puzzle.
The 1,000 piece jigsaw is made from “100 percent recycled material,” and is based on the cover of Radiohead’s 2004 Com Lag B-sides compilation.
It’ll cost you $35 and ships in August. You can pre-order the puzzle now via Radiohead’s web store.
If you feel like listening to “Jigsaw Falling into Place” while completing your Radiohead jigsaw is too on the nose, you can also check out a plethora of archived live Radiohead material, which the band has been uploading weekly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
