Helicopter Requested After Vehicle Fire Causes “Serious Burns” near Black Rd and Sharp Dr

January 4, 2023 5:34PM CST
WJOL has learned that the Troy Fire Department has responded to a major incident near the intersection of Sharp Drive and Black Road. Reports are that vehicle was fully ingulfed in flames. Sources also tell WJOL that a person was badly burned in the incident and a Lifestar Helicopter was requested. Due to flight issues they were forced to transport the injured individual to the hospital by ambulance. You are still asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

