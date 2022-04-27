      Weather Alert

Heinz Wants You to Dip Your Burger in Crushed-Up Potato Chips!!

Apr 27, 2022 @ 3:23pm

Was anyone out there already doing this?  Because it’s a weird idea, but maybe genius.  Heinz has a new product called Dip & Crunch that lets you dip your burger in crushed-up potato chips!!

 

 

They say it was inspired by a TikTok trend.  So apparently some people are already doing it.  They also recently tested it at a few Jack in the Box locations on the West Coast.

 

 

Obviously the chips wouldn’t stick on their own.  So it comes with crushed-up chips, plus a sauce to dip your burger in first.  There are two varieties:  A “Secret Sauce,” and a spicy version.  But the chips in both look to be regular old potato chips.

 

 

It could work with sandwiches too, and putting chips in a sandwich is already somewhat common.  But they’re specifically selling it as a burger thing.  You can find it at Walmart, Target, and some grocery stores.

 

 

 

 

 

