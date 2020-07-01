      Weather Alert

Heinz Releases Recipes to Make ‘Ketchup,’ ‘Mayo,’ and ‘BBQ Sauce’ ICE CREAM. Wait, What?

Jul 1, 2020 @ 10:56am
An animated neon Heinz Ketchup bottle that was once on the company's North Side factory in Pittsburgh, now sits atop the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013. Billionaire investor Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway and its partner on the deal, 3G Capital, is dipping into the ketchup business as part of a $23.3 billion deal to buy the Heinz ketchup company. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Heinz just released some recipes for making homemade ice cream . . . based on their condiment flavors.  So if you want to make ice cream at home that tastes like ketchup, mayo, or barbecue sauce, now you can.

 

If you’re looking for a new stuck-at-home kitchen challenge . . . well, this is something that exists.

The recipes are all pretty simple . . . mostly just adding heavy cream, condensed milk, whole milk, and a few large squeezes of the condiment to a bowl, mixing them up, then freezing them.

But they also have suggestions for TOPPINGS, like raspberry sauce and meringue crumbles on your ketchup ice cream, or bacon bits, pecans, and maple syrup on your barbecue sauce ice cream.

See the full story, here:  Delish

