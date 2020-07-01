Heinz Releases Recipes to Make ‘Ketchup,’ ‘Mayo,’ and ‘BBQ Sauce’ ICE CREAM. Wait, What?

Heinz just released some recipes for making homemade ice cream . . . based on their condiment flavors. So if you want to make ice cream at home that tastes like ketchup, mayo, or barbecue sauce, now you can.
If you’re looking for a new stuck-at-home kitchen challenge . . . well, this is something that exists.
The recipes are all pretty simple . . . mostly just adding heavy cream, condensed milk, whole milk, and a few large squeezes of the condiment to a bowl, mixing them up, then freezing them.
But they also have suggestions for TOPPINGS, like raspberry sauce and meringue crumbles on your ketchup ice cream, or bacon bits, pecans, and maple syrup on your barbecue sauce ice cream.
