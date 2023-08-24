Heat Roundup: Cooling Centers – Precautions – Schedule Changes for Schools, Parks, Athletics

Do not take kids, seniors or pets out in the car, today, nor leave them it it – not even for a minute. Even with windows open, the car is hotter than the heat index of 117, today, and could not be survived.

Residents who do not have access to air conditioning should visit local cooling centers, which will be set up county wide in village halls, fire stations, libraries, churches and other public spaces.

A full list of cooling center locations can be found on the Will County Emergency Management Agency website. Residents are encouraged to call before stopping at a facility to make sure they are open and have cooling spaces functioning. Big thanks to SHAW LOCAL NEWS MEDIA for sharing this information as a joint public service.

The Salvation Army in Joliet, 300 3rd Av, is open as a cooling center.

The Will County EMA also issued a list of safety tips to follow during the extreme heat, including staying hydrated by drinking extra water; avoiding long periods in the direct sun; staying in the air conditioning; checking on neighbors and loved ones, especially seniors, little ones and others with chronic health conditions; and limiting outdoor activities or planning them for cooler times of the day – and don’t forget our furry friends – they need to keep cool, too.

In the interest of limiting outdoor activity in the worst of the heat wave, many schools are canceling or rescheduling outdoor events as well as games and practices for sports and other activities.

If you have a student involved in outdoor extracurricular activities, check with your local school district or youth sports coach for updates and schedule adjustments.

WILL COUNTY FAIR DUE TO THE EXTREME HEAT WARNING, RIDE-A-THON NIGHT (ALL YOU CAN RIDE FOR ONE PRICE) AT THE CARNIVAL WILL START AT 6PM (not 4pm).