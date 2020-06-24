Hear Kesha’s take on a British glam-rock classic
ABC/John FleenorKesha has recorded a cover version of “Children of the Revolution,” by the pioneering British glam rock band T. Rex, which is now available digitally.
The track will appear on AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, a tribute album due out September 4 which features songs by T. Rex and its charismatic front man, Marc Bolan, who died in a car crash in 1977 at the age of 29.
Earlier this year, T. Rex — whose best known song is “Bang a Gong (Get It On)” — was announced as an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
There’s also a video for the song, which includes footage of Kesha in the studio, plus segments from the 1972 T. Rex documentary Born to Boogie that feature Marc Bolan playing “Children of the Revolution” with rock legends Elton John and Ringo Starr.
The tribute album features 26 tracks, contributed by a wide variety of artists ranging from U2 and Elton John, to Joan Jett, Father John Misty, Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction and, on two different songs, John Lennon‘s sons Julian and Sean.
The long-in-the-works project was overseen by veteran tribute-album producer Hal Willner, who sadly died at age 64 in April of COVID-19.
Kesha says, “This project was so exciting and important to the late great Hal, and I’m humbled to be a part of this project honoring one of the most magical artists of the 20th century.”
By Andrea Dresdale
