      Weather Alert

Hear Craig Morgan’s new song “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost”

Sep 11, 2019 @ 2:25pm
(Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Craig wrote it in honor of his late son Jerry, who died three years ago in a tubing accident and Blake Shelton want’s the whole world to hear it! It’s heartbreaking and real, and it clearly touched Blake.

He hit up Twitter on Monday with a link to the song on Apple Music. He captioned it, “I would gladly give up my spot on country radio to get this song on. Wow, Craig. You blow me away, brother. There’s nothing easy or fun about writing a song like this but sometimes it’s just something you gotta do.”

 

Thanks to tons of reTweets, replies, and likes, the song took off . . . and as of last night it was #7 on the iTunes Country Top 10.

Popular Posts
Having This Pick in Your Fantasy Football Draft Gives You the Best Chance of Winning
Toby Keith Freedom & Dignity Festival Cancelled
Headed Down the Old Town Road Toward a Huge Lawsuit?
WCCQ On Demand
Taylor Swift's Cat Makes the World's Wealthiest Animals List