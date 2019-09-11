Hear Craig Morgan’s new song “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost”
(Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
Craig wrote it in honor of his late son Jerry, who died three years ago in a tubing accident and Blake Shelton want’s the whole world to hear it! It’s heartbreaking and real, and it clearly touched Blake.
He hit up Twitter on Monday with a link to the song on Apple Music. He captioned it, “I would gladly give up my spot on country radio to get this song on. Wow, Craig. You blow me away, brother. There’s nothing easy or fun about writing a song like this but sometimes it’s just something you gotta do.”
Thanks to tons of reTweets, replies, and likes, the song took off . . . and as of last night it was #7 on the iTunes Country Top 10.