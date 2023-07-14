98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Hear an acoustic version of Tim McGraw’s “Standing Room Only”

July 14, 2023 3:00PM CDT
ABC/Larry McCormack

Tim McGraw has surprise-released an acoustic rendition of his single “Standing Room Only.”

The stripped-down version spotlights Tim’s signature vocals as he delivers the powerful song over acoustic guitar strums.

“I wanna live a life, live a life/ Like a dollar and the clock on the wall don’t own me/ Shine a light, shine a light/ Like mama’s front porch when I’m lost and lonely/ Start forgivin’ and start forgettin’/ Be somebody that’s worth rememberin’/ Live a life so when I die/ There’s standing room only, standing room only/ Standing room only, standing room only,” Tim sings in the chorus.

“Standing Room Only” is Tim’s current single and the title track of his forthcoming 17th studio album, due out August 25.

Preorder Standing Room Only now.

