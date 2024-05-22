Hear a snippet of new Russell Dickerson music

Russell Dickerson has hopped on social platform X to tease an unreleased track, “Bones.”

Without much detail about the song, its release date or who wrote it, Russell shared a preview clip and simply wrote the single-word song title on X.

The tune opens with strummed guitar chords before Russell arrives on what appears to be the first verse.

“Chestnut hair and still blue eyes/ Light up the room kinda smiles/ It’s more than when you know you know/ Yeah girl I felt it in my bones,” Russell sings in the snippet.

You can check out the clip now on Russell’s X.

This summer, Russell will hit the road with Sam Hunt on Sam’s Locked Up Tour. For tickets and Russell’s full tour schedule, head to his website.

