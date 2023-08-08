98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Hear a snippet of Luke Combs’ upcoming collab

August 8, 2023 2:45PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

In case you haven’t heard the exciting news: Luke Combs will join Charlie Worsham on a duet rendition of Charlie’s song “How I Learned To Pray.” 

The track first arrived in 2013 on Charlie’s debut album, Rubberband.

While the collab won’t be released until August 18, fans can now hear a preview of the song on Instagram.

“Have you ever looked up at the stars in the sky/ Felt a tug at your heart didn’t know why/ But you just knew Someone is up there lookin’ out for you/ Well you know just what I mean when I say Grace,” Luke sings in the final verse.

The duet version of “How I Learned To Pray” will serve as the introduction to Charlie’s upcoming project, Compadres.

“How I Learned To Pray” is available for presave now.

