Hear a snippet of Corey Kent’s “This Heart”

Corey Kent‘s been hard at work readying new music, and he recently finished recording a song called “This Heart.”

The “Wild as Her” hitmaker shared the news with fans on Instagram via a Reel previewing the upbeat track.

“Hoping to have it out to you guys in Late January,” Corey captions his clip, which shows behind-the-scenes footage of Corey in the recording studio.

“But I got a problem/ And it ain’t even you/ No, it ain’t even you/ Damn this heart and everything that comes with it/ Damn this missing you every night feeling,” Corey sings in the song over heavy drumbeats and electric guitar work.

Corey’s approaching the top 40 of the country charts with his new single, “Something’s Gonna Kill Me.” It’s the follow-up release to “Wild as Her.” You can find both tracks on Corey’s debut album, Blacktop.

