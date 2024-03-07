98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Hear a snippet of Brantley Gilbert’s rocking song, “Off the Rails”

March 7, 2024 1:15PM CST
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Brantley Gilbert has shared a snippet of his new song, “Off the Rails,” ahead of its Friday release.

The video features a collection of clips from Brantley’s live performances, soundtracked to his rocking tune. 

Sonically, the clip of “Off the Rails” showcases the rock-leaning production Brantley’s known for on hits like “Bottoms Up” and “Kick It in the Sticks.” Drums, electric guitar lines and more accompany the country singer’s signature gravelly vocals.

“Off the Rails” is available for presave now.

Brantley’s latest album is 2022’s So Help Me God, which received the deluxe treatment in 2023. 

For tickets to Brantley’s ongoing Off The Rails Tour, visit his website.

