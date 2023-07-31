Hear a preview of Brett Young’s “Don’t Take The Girl” cover

Brett Young has shared a snippet of his cover of Tim McGraw‘s 1994 hit “Don’t Take The Girl.”

“@TheTimMcGraw’s ‘Don’t Take The Girl’ was the song that made me fall in love with Country music,” Brett tweeted alongside a short audio clip of the track. “It only felt right to record my version of it for the new record. I hope y’all enjoy it.”

“Don’t Take The Girl” will be featured on Brett’s forthcoming album, Across The Streets. Arriving Friday, August 4, the record will also include “Let Go Too Soon,” “Back To Jesus” and Brett’s romantic new single, “Dance With You.”

Across The Streets is available for presave now.

