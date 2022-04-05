Healthiest Cities in America And The Unhealthiest!

Healthiest Cities in America … According to a new survey by Wallethub based on 43 key indicators including healthcare, food, fitness, green space and more
1 San Francisco
2 Seattle
3 San Diego
4 Portland, Oregon
5 Salt Lake City
6 Honolulu
7 Austin, Texas
8 Denver
9 South Burlington, Vermont
10 Washington DC
Unhealthiest Cities in America
1 Brownsville, Texas
2 Gulfport, Mississippi
3 Laredo, Texas
4 Memphis
5 Jackson, Mississippi
6 Charleston, West Virginia
7 Shreveport, Louisiana
8 Augusta, Georgia
9 Columbus, Georgia
10 Montgomery, AL