Healthiest Cities in America And The Unhealthiest!

Apr 5, 2022 @ 2:06pm
Healthiest Cities in America … According to a new survey by Wallethub based on 43 key indicators including healthcare, food, fitness, green space and more

1 San Francisco

2 Seattle

3 San Diego

4 Portland, Oregon

5 Salt Lake City

6 Honolulu

7 Austin, Texas

8 Denver

9 South Burlington, Vermont

10 Washington DC

 

Unhealthiest Cities in America … According to a new survey by Wallethub based on 43 key indicators including healthcare, food, fitness, green space and more

1 Brownsville, Texas

2 Gulfport, Mississippi

3 Laredo, Texas

4 Memphis

5 Jackson, Mississippi

6 Charleston, West Virginia

7 Shreveport, Louisiana

8 Augusta, Georgia

9 Columbus, Georgia

10 Montgomery, AL

