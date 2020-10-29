HBO picks up Lil Yachty's dramedy series, 'Public Figures'

Timothy Norris/WireImageRapper Lil Yachty is taking his comedic acting skills to HBO Max.
Variety reports the dramedy series, Public Figures, which is “loosely inspired by [Yachty’s] life,” is being re-developed with HBO Max in the wake of Quibi’s recent shutdown.
“I made a tv show,” the How High 2 actor wrote on Instagram, sharing the news.
Public Figures has officially found a new home after Quibi ceased all operations six months after its initial launch. The mobile streaming service delivered content in small bite-sized episodes for less than ten dollars a month.
Public Figures follows “what it’s like to be an aspiring influencer in New York City” with Yachty, as the show’s star and executive producer. The half-hour series follows a group of friends who find themselves, lose themselves, while experiencing epic failures, hard fought success, hook ups and break ups, and then do it all over again.
How to Make It in America creator Ian Edelman will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner.
By Rachel George
