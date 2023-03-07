HBO Max Adding Elvis Films to Its Lineup

Elvis Presley (1935-1977),

If you’re like me and looking for things to watch on HBO Max, here’s my pick. I had no idea they did this until I was scrolling through stuff the other day.

If you’re a fan of Elvis or are curious about “The King,” HBO Max has a treat for you.

The streaming service announced they’re adding a collection of Elvis Presley films to its lineup just in time for the Oscars season.

Currently, three Elvis movies, two concert films, and the Oscar-nominated Elvis movie directed by Baz Luhrmann are available to watch and maybe even sway you to vote for the film.