98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

HBO Max Adding Elvis Films to Its Lineup

March 7, 2023 5:05PM CST
Share
HBO Max Adding Elvis Films to Its Lineup
Elvis Presley (1935-1977),

If you’re like me and looking for things to watch on HBO Max, here’s my pick. I had no idea they did this until I was scrolling through stuff the other day.

If you’re a fan of Elvis or are curious about “The King,” HBO Max has a treat for you.

The streaming service announced they’re adding a collection of Elvis Presley films to its lineup just in time for the Oscars season.

Currently, three Elvis movies, two concert films, and the Oscar-nominated Elvis movie directed by Baz Luhrmann are available to watch and maybe even sway you to vote for the film.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Teens Who Lack Sleep Eat Way Worse
4

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Trapped in Your Car in a Snowstorm? Do THIS.

Recent Posts