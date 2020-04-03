HBO Making Nearly 500 Hours Of Content Free During Pandemic
Derek Cianfrance, left, and Mark Ruffalo appear at the "I Know This Much is True" panel during the HBO TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
HBO is giving people more content to add their watch list. The network has announced that it is making nearly five-hundred hours of content free for everyone during the COVID-19 outbreak. No subscription to the pay-TV service is needed. You can find the free shows, movies and documentaries on HBO Go or HBO Now. The free content will be available starting today. Read more from World News.com.