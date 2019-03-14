Hazardous Weather Outlook:

The National Weather Service has issues a Hazardous Weather alert for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, -DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Will Kankakee counties.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong cold front. There is a risk for tornadoes, damaging winds and hail with the most intense thunderstorms, with the higher threat over the Chicago metro along and east of Interstate 55. The severe risk will quickly end with a cold front passage from 1pm to 4pm west to east. Behind the cold front, strong southwest winds gusting up to 45 to 55 mph are likely through sunset.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana until 5 PM CDT Thursday 3-14-19.

The watch includes the following Illinois counties: BOONE , CHAMPAIGN, COOK, DE KALB, DE WITT, DUPAGE, FORD, GRUNDY, IROQUOIS, KANE, KANKAKEE, KENDALL, LAKE, LA SALLE, LIVINGSTON, MCHENRY, MCLEAN, PIATT, VERMILION, WILL

Indiana counties included in the watch include: BENTON, JASPER, LAKE, NEWTON, PORTER