Hayley Williams premieres new ‘Petals for Armor’ song, “Over Yet”
Credit: Lindsey ByrnesHayley Williams has premiered another new song from Petals for Armor, the Paramore frontwoman’s upcoming solo debut album.
The latest cut is called “Over Yet,” and you can download it now via digital outlets.
“Had to envision myself as an aerobics instructor (who’s actually secretly a robot) in a post-apocalyptic society in order to get these super positive lyrics out,” Williams says of “Over Yet.” She adds that she’s also filming an exercise video for the track, since she’s “bored as s***” while in quarantine.
Williams has already released six songs from Petals for Armor, including the lead single, “Simmer.” The whole album is due out May 8.
