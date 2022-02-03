Hawks’ Chairman Apologizes For Response To Kyle Beach Questions

Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz is apologizing for his angry response to questions about the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks Sexual Assault Scandal. During a town hall style event yesterday, Wirtz got into a heated exchange with a reporter who asked him what steps the organization was taking to prevent a situation like 2010 from happening again. Wirtz responded by saying the team wasn’t going to talk about what happened. Former Chicago Blackhawk Beach filed a lawsuit last year against the Hawks over claims he was sexually assaulted by the team’s former video coach, Brad Aldrich. Wirtz later issued an apology saying his response to the questions crossed the line.