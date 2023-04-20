98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

April 20, 2023
Have your tried the new CRUNCHY Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup?
If you like peanut butter, you probably have a strong preference for creamy or crunchy.  And now that choice can extend to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Reese’s has new, limited-edition versions of their Peanut Butter Cups out.  One that has a CRUNCHY peanut butter filling . . . and one that has a new, CREAMY filling, made with a “noticeably smoother texture” than the classic ones. They’ll be available through the summer, while supplies last.  Reese’s wants you to try both, and then vote for your favorite at Hersheyland.com.

