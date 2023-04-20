Have your tried the new CRUNCHY Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup?

If you like peanut butter, you probably have a strong preference for creamy or crunchy. And now that choice can extend to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Reese’s has new, limited-edition versions of their Peanut Butter Cups out. One that has a CRUNCHY peanut butter filling . . . and one that has a new, CREAMY filling, made with a “noticeably smoother texture” than the classic ones. They’ll be available through the summer, while supplies last. Reese’s wants you to try both, and then vote for your favorite at Hersheyland.com.

(Yahoo)