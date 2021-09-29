Have you started thinking about Halloween costumes yet?

Goodwill’s annual Halloween survey just came out. These next few weeks are always their busiest time of year, because so many people shop for costumes there. Here are a few stats on Halloween plans and what people are wearing . . .
74% of Americans plan to do SOMETHING for Halloween this year. 41% will hand out candy . . . 34% will dress up . . . 34% will decorate their home . . . and 24% plan to go to at least one Halloween party. That includes in-person and virtual events.
Costumes related to movies, TV, and pop culture are big again. 28% of people say their costume falls into that category. Paranormal things like witches, ghosts, and zombies are next at 25%. Then “unique, one-of-a-kind” costumes at 24%.
People doing D.I.Y. costumes were asked where they go online to look for ideas. The top answer was Pinterest, and YouTube was a close second. Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok ranked lower.
73% of Americans say the pandemic will affect their plans again this year in one way or another. Only 32% expect it to affect their plans “a lot” though.