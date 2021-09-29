      Weather Alert

Have you started thinking about Halloween costumes yet?

Sep 29, 2021 @ 4:05pm

Goodwill’s annual Halloween survey just came out.  These next few weeks are always their busiest time of year, because so many people shop for costumes there.  Here are a few stats on Halloween plans and what people are wearing . . .

 

 

74% of Americans plan to do SOMETHING for Halloween this year.  41% will hand out candy . . . 34% will dress up . . . 34% will decorate their home . . . and 24% plan to go to at least one Halloween party.  That includes in-person and virtual events.

 

 

Costumes related to movies, TV, and pop culture are big again.  28% of people say their costume falls into that category.  Paranormal things like witches, ghosts, and zombies are next at 25%.  Then “unique, one-of-a-kind” costumes at 24%.

 

 

People doing D.I.Y. costumes were asked where they go online to look for ideas.  The top answer was Pinterest, and YouTube was a close second.  Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok ranked lower.

 

 

73% of Americans say the pandemic will affect their plans again this year in one way or another.  Only 32% expect it to affect their plans “a lot” though.

 

