Have You Seen ‘Cocaine Bear’? Here’s a Real-Life Cocaine-Cat
March 13, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Zoo Caring for Wildcat Who Tested Positive for Cocaine
[pictured here is a captured tiger, which is bigger than the serval wildcat in this story]
If you thought the movie, Cocaine Bear, was pretty farcical, you aren’t alone. But here comes the real-life version of that kind of story, and a wild animal who really suffered.
The Cincinnati Zoo is currently taking care of a kind of “Cocaine Cat.”
A wildcat, named Amiry, now rests, and gets treated at the zoo. It had been found in a local neighborhood, with a broken leg.
Zoo officials say Amiry also tested positive for cocaine exposure.
Amiry is a serval, a type of African wildcat – which is illegal to own as a pet, in Ohio.
Zoo officials hope and believe that he’ll make a full recovery.
