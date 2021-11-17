      Weather Alert

Have You Lost Your Excitement For Christmas?

Nov 17, 2021 @ 4:05pm

The average person loses the ‘excitement’ of Christmas by the age of just 23, according to research. A study of 2,000 adults found that before they even reach their mid-twenties, 23 percent no longer get excited on Christmas morning while 12 percent are sick of the festivities by advent. And 14 percent feel that December 25th is just like a normal day for them. Have you lost yours? Getting it back is easy! Decorate, see a Christmas show, spend time around the tree with the family, and remember what Christmas is all about!

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep That Fake Xmas Tree - Or Get One Now. Here's WHY.
Great Veterans Day Discounts for Those Who Served!
CMA Award Winners!
Hyundai believes it's flying electric taxis will begin service in 2028.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On