Have You Lost Your Excitement For Christmas?

The average person loses the ‘excitement’ of Christmas by the age of just 23, according to research. A study of 2,000 adults found that before they even reach their mid-twenties, 23 percent no longer get excited on Christmas morning while 12 percent are sick of the festivities by advent. And 14 percent feel that December 25th is just like a normal day for them. Have you lost yours? Getting it back is easy! Decorate, see a Christmas show, spend time around the tree with the family, and remember what Christmas is all about!