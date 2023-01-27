Have You Heard The Title Of Luke Combs’ New Album

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

I’m not sure about you but I cannot wait until May 6th when Luke is @ Soldier Field! Can we just jump intro a time machine and get there already? On top of that he just gave us the title of his new 18 song album, “Getting Old”.

Luke said “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” he reflects in sharing the news on social media. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through or will go through.”

He expanded further on that thought, saying that ‘Gettin’ Old’ is his “coming of age” project. “Loving where life is but missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful and leaving a legacy,” he explains.