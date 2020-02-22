Have You Heard of “The Unicorn Mom”?
New Parenting Term: Unicorn Mom
Remember when we first heard about the “Helicopter Mom,” or the “Tiger Mom,” or the “Disney Dad” or the “Coach Dad”? Well, here’s a new one.
Urban Dictionary defines the “Unicorn Mom” as: A mother who’s not perfect, enjoys alcohol, has a sense of humor and could not care less what you think.
What kind of parents did you have, or are you? Do you think moms (and parents in general) have gotten way too helicopter (hovering and over-involved)? Have you ever felt judged for your own parenting style?