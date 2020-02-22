      Weather Alert

Have You Heard of “The Unicorn Mom”?

Feb 22, 2020 @ 10:30am

New Parenting Term:  Unicorn Mom

Remember when we first heard about the “Helicopter Mom,” or the “Tiger Mom,” or the “Disney Dad” or the “Coach Dad”?  Well, here’s a new one.

Urban Dictionary defines the “Unicorn Mom” as:  A mother who’s not perfect, enjoys alcohol, has a sense of humor and could not care less what you think.

What kind of parents did you have, or are you?  Do you think moms (and parents in general) have gotten way too helicopter (hovering and over-involved)?  Have you ever felt judged for your own parenting style?

TAGS
#DisneyDad #HelicopterMom #MauraMyles #SoccerMom #UnicornMom
Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister