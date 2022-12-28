98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Have You Heard of ‘The Big Fat Tip’? It’s Real. And It Could Show Up for You.

December 28, 2022 11:00AM CST
Florida Server Surprised with $1,000 Tip from Charity

Christmas came early, for one of the wait-staff, at a Florida restaurant – who was left a $1,000 tip, just before the holiday.

I paused, because I was in shock,” said the server.  “Then, the overwhelming feeling of gratitude set in.  I just started crying afterwards; because it just shows that there are good people still out there.”

A nonprofit, called The Big Fat Tip, was behind the generous gratuity.  It has already left 39 $1,000 tips for servers in need, across the United States.

Find more, here:  (UPI)

