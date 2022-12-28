Have You Heard of ‘The Big Fat Tip’? It’s Real. And It Could Show Up for You.
December 28, 2022 11:00AM CST
Florida Server Surprised with $1,000 Tip from Charity
Christmas came early, for one of the wait-staff, at a Florida restaurant – who was left a $1,000 tip, just before the holiday.
“I paused, because I was in shock,” said the server. “Then, the overwhelming feeling of gratitude set in. I just started crying afterwards; because it just shows that there are good people still out there.”
A nonprofit, called The Big Fat Tip, was behind the generous gratuity. It has already left 39 $1,000 tips for servers in need, across the United States.
Find more, here: (UPI)
