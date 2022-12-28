Have You Heard of ‘The Big Fat Tip’? It’s Real. And It Could Show Up for You.

Christmas came early, for one of the wait-staff, at a Florida restaurant – who was left a $1,000 tip, just before the holiday.

“I paused, because I was in shock,” said the server. “Then, the overwhelming feeling of gratitude set in. I just started crying afterwards; because it just shows that there are good people still out there.”

A nonprofit, called The Big Fat Tip, was behind the generous gratuity. It has already left 39 $1,000 tips for servers in need, across the United States.

