Have You Had “Pizza Toast” Yet?

This can’t be as good as real pizza, but it can’t be bad, right? Something called “Pizza Toast” has been trending on TikTok.
It’s exactly what it sounds like. You just put cheese, sauce, and pizza toppings on bread, and toast it. You can try any bread, but the version going viral uses sourdough.
You butter both sides . . . add a little oil . . . and pop it in the oven until it’s toasted. Then add the cheese, sauce, and toppings, and toss it back in at 375 for a few minutes to get it warmed up.
(Here’s the video.)