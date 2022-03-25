      Weather Alert

Have You Had “Pizza Toast” Yet?

Mar 25, 2022 @ 4:06pm
Getty Images

This can’t be as good as real pizza, but it can’t be bad, right?  Something called “Pizza Toast” has been  trending on TikTok.

 

 

It’s exactly what it sounds like.  You just put cheese, sauce, and pizza toppings on bread, and toast it.  You can try any bread, but the version going viral uses sourdough.

 

 

You butter both sides . . . add a little oil . . . and pop it in the oven until it’s toasted.  Then add the cheese, sauce, and toppings, and toss it back in at 375 for a few minutes to get it warmed up.

(Here’s the video.)

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is a Camera Spying on You? Here's How to Tell.
Work from Home? You ‘Are More Likely to Be Spied Upon' by your Boss
Schoolboys Branded ‘Geniuses’ after Fake Phone Trick They Played on their Parents
Vince Gill Prepares Solo Tour after Wrapped Up Road Shows with the Eagles
Listen to Carrie Underwood's new single "Ghost Story"
Connect With Us Listen To Us On