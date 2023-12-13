Have You Ever Thought of your Cat as a ‘Mass Murderer’?

Study Confirms That Cats Are Mass Murderers

Inside your sweet little house cat beats the heart of a mass murderer, scientists say.

While it’s no secret that cats are predators, a new study published this week shows just how deadly they can be in the wild.

Cats will eat more than 2,000 different species, including birds, insects, reptiles, and mammals (like mice and voles).

They’re such skilled hunters that they pose a threat to the biodiversity of the North American bird population. I love cats… but I also love seeing and hearing cardinals, bluejays, robins and the rest.

Cats have even been linked to more than 60 species extinctions around the world.

That’s my Oreo, in the picture. He’s a sweetheart, at home (but when he occasionally sneaks out, he’s a cheetah with a chomp!). I should have named him Roosevelt… Fireside Chat, get it? [“Chat” is French for cat] ~ Mo

Are you a cat person or a dog person? Is your cat good at hunting mice or other creatures?