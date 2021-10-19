Have You Ever Seen A Ghost?

From seeing ghost children with jet black eyes to experiencing otherworldly green flashes to witnessing the TV mysteriously flicker on and off, a Halloween study found that most people have a stronger connection to the paranormal than one might think. Just over 60 percent of people admit to having seen a ghost in their lifetime. One in three people have either lived or stayed in a house they felt was haunted. The study also identified America’s top 10 fears as: snakes, spiders, sharks, drowning, heights, public speaking, failure, bees, cramped spaces and rejection.