Have you ever had a crush on someone at work? If not, you’re in the minority. 54% of Americans answered YES to that question in a new poll. And another 4% said they’d rather not talk about it . . . so, that’s probably also a yes.
Men were much more likely to say they’ve had a work crush . . . 59% compared to 48% of women.
And this last stat seems a little gross: People with higher salaries were the most likely to say they’ve had a crush on someone at work. Which suggests a lot of BOSSES might’ve answered yes in the poll.