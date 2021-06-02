      Weather Alert

Have You Ever Had a Crush on Someone at Work?

Jun 2, 2021 @ 6:05pm
Have you ever had a crush on someone at work?  If not, you’re in the minority.  54% of Americans answered YES to that question in a new poll.  And another 4% said they’d rather not talk about it . . . so, that’s probably also a yes.

 

 

Men were much more likely to say they’ve had a work crush . . . 59% compared to 48% of women.

 

 

And this last stat seems a little gross:  People with higher salaries were the most likely to say they’ve had a crush on someone at work.  Which suggests a lot of BOSSES might’ve answered yes in the poll.

 

