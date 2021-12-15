Have You Considered Eating Your Christmas Tree?

When Christmas is but a memory, and the new year begins, will you be dragging that tree out to the curb? Why not serve it for dinner?
There’s a new cookbook out from a, quote, “artisan baker and cook” in the U.K. named Julia Georgallis called “How to Eat Your Christmas Tree.” And it features dozens of recipes you can make, by using your tree.
For example, “Christmas-Cured Fish” uses almost a pound of needles for decoration and flavoring. For “Christmas Tree Pickles,” you throw a handful of needles into a jar with your pickles for a month.
There’s even ICE CREAM, flavored with blue spruce needles and ginger.
Julia says she created the book so people could start getting better use out of their trees; rather than chopping down 30 million trees every year, and then throwing them away.
Plus, quote, “I don’t know why it’s so weird because we eat and we forage so many [other] plants.”
Got a taste for more? Check this out: (Smithsonian Magazine)
There’s a new cookbook out from a, quote, “artisan baker and cook” in the U.K. named Julia Georgallis called “How to Eat Your Christmas Tree.” And it features dozens of recipes you can make using your tree, including everything from fish to ice cream. #EatSmarterNotHarder