Haunted English Town Now Pestered by Trash

Casper the Friendly Ghost would never want you to litter, right? But even the dead may be getting fed up with the debris…
The town of Pluckley, in Kent, England, has become quite a tourist attraction, since it was named the most haunted village in England. And that has drawn more than just tourists. They’ve brought with them tons of trash.
Visitors who hope to get close to the ghosts have been camping in the nearby Dering Wood, and leaving behind a mess. The littering has gotten so bad that dispirited officials were forced to close the park earlier this summer.
But the closure is reportedly only a temporary fix. Meanwhile, reports of disrespectful visitors have persisted.
The area is reportedly haunted by up to 12 spirits, including the infamous Red Lady. No one yet knows how the otherworldly visitors regard the mess.
