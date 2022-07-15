      Weather Alert

Hasbro Will Put Your Face On An Action Figure

Jul 15, 2022 @ 6:08pm

If you’ve ever wondered what you’d look like as a fully posable action figure, your wait is finally over. Toy company Hasbro has announced a new a new action figure that comes in the likeness of … you.

“The process is simple – fans download the Hasbro Pulse mobile app available on Android and iOS, log into their Hasbro Selfie Series account, scan their face, customize their character and hairstyle, then sit back and wait for their custom action figure to arrive at their doorstep,” reads a statement issued Thursday.

While the process may be simple, it isn’t particularly cheap. Hasbro is charging $59.99 plus tax for each of the tiny doppelgangers, the company says.

What’s the coolest personalized item you’ve purchased? Let us know in the comments on Facebook.

