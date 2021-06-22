Has Science Finally Come Up with a Cure for Hiccups?

Holding your breath is free, so this is definitely more expensive. But if it really does work, it might be worth it. Scientists say they’ve finally come up with a product that cures the HICCUPS.
It’s an L-shaped straw called the HiccAway that launched on Kickstarter a year ago. And a new study found it works 92% of the time.
Two holes at the bottom of the straw create a small amount of pressure when you drink water through it. And that pressure repositions your diaphragm just enough to stop hiccups immediately. You can get one on Amazon for $15.