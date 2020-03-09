Has COVID-19 infected Wall Street?
There have been more than 110,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, in 108 countries, with 3,800 deaths. However, the virus appears to be taking its worst toll on Wall Street, where markets tumbled so fast Monday that a fail-safe was triggered – shutting down trading for 15 minutes. The nosedive was fueled – pun intended – by tanking oil prices amid weakening demand due to Coronavirus fears and an over supply of oil, as some countries decline agreements to cut production. Yahoo News reports that according to Ayush Ansal, chief investment officer at Crimson Black Capital, “The markets have passed from panic mode into pure hysteria.”