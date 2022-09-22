Harrison Ford’s Chicagoland Hometown Votes Against Statue of the Actor

High quality image of Film Reel.

Park Ridge, Illinois, which is the home of actor Harrison Ford, is not going to build a statue of the superstar actor. It’s not exactly a case of “Star Wars,” though.

Aldermen on the Park Ridge Council cited the high cost of building the statue – and Ford’s negative sentiment toward his hometown – as the main reasons for not starting the project.

Ford was reportedly bullied. And he has said that high school was a difficult time in his life.

The “Indiana Jones” actor went to what is now Main East H.S.