Harrison Ford Talks The End Of Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford is ready to be done with Indiana Jones.

After “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premieres in June, the actor has said he’s done with playing the iconic character and said not to expect him to make an appearance on the Indiana Jones TV series currently in the works for Disney+.

He explained, “This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

I’m not gonna lie, I’m bummed by this announcement. However, you kind of knew this would be his last ” Indy” film.