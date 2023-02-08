Harrison Ford Shares Why He Wanted To Join The MCU

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Actor Harrison Ford attends the 'Morning Glory' UK premiere at the Empire Leicester Square on January 11, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Marvel fans, did you see this bit of news?

Harrison Ford recently opened up about joining the MCU and explains what drove him to join Marvel.

Ford said, “I don’t know. I can’t explain myself to myself, I just work here. I thought, ‘Everybody else seems to be having a great time”.

He continued, “I watch all these terrific actors having a good time. I like doing something different to what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that.”

Harrison Ford will make his debut in MCU in the new Captain America: New World Order.

As a kid growing up I loved reading comics and playing with my Star Wars action figures, Han Solo was always my favorite and Harrison Ford become one of my most beloved actors due to that. I’m super stoked about this. Are you?