HARDY To Release 17-Track Album In January

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

HARDY will follow up his 2020 debut album, called “A Rock”, with the release of his sophomore project called “the mockingbird & THE CROW”, on January 20th. Described as a marriage between country and rock, the two-part album will feature 17 tracks.

HARDY said, “the mockingbird & THE CROW is, in my opinion, the best thing I’ve made so far. I had a lot of time to get in the weeds making this record with some of my favorite people in Nashville, and it truly captures every part of who I am as an artist. I’m honored that I get to share it with you next year; can’t wait to hear what you think about it.”

On Sunday (October 9th) night, HARDY took to social media to surprise fans with the news, announcing a miniature album preview available immediately and releasing three brand new songs – “here lies country music,” “the mockingbird & THE CROW,” and “TRUCK BED.”

Here is the mockingbird & THE CROW track list:

1. beer (Michael Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps)

2. red feat. Morgan Wallen (Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)

3. wait in the truck feat. Lainey Wilson (Michael Hardy, Renee Blair, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt) ^

4. drink one for me (Michael Hardy, David Garcia, Hunter Phelps)

5. i in country (Michael Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Nick Donley, Jake Mitchell, Hunter Phelps)

6. screen (Michael Hardy, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt Dragstrem, Hunter Phelps)

7. happy (Michael Hardy)

8. here lies country music (Michael Hardy, Cole Taylor, Brett Tyler, Will Weatherly)

9. the mockingbird & THE CROW (Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Brett Tyler) ^

10. SOLD OUT (Michael Hardy, David Garcia, Hunter Phelps) *

11. JACK (Michael Hardy, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey) *

12. TRUCK BED (Michael Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps) +

13. .30-06 (Michael Hardy, Cameron Montgomery, Hunter Phelps)

14. I AIN’T IN THE COUNTRY NO MORE (Michael Hardy, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey) *

15. RADIO SONG feat. Jeremy McKinnon (Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, Nick Donley, Jeremy McKinnon, Cody Quistad)~

16. KILL SH!T TILL I DIE (Michael Hardy, David Garcia, Hunter Phelps) *

17. THE REDNECK SONG (Michael Hardy, Andy Albert, Nick Donley)