Hardy steps down from Morgan Wallen’s Texas stadium show as he recovers from bus crash

As he continues to recover from a tour bus crash that occurred last weekend, Hardy is canceling two shows in the upcoming couple of weeks: one in Columbus, Ohio and one scheduled performance in Arlington, Texas as an opening act for Morgan Wallen’s first-ever stadium show.

“I’m very sorry, but it’s just what I need to do right now,” the singer said in a video message on Instagram. He added that Ernest will take his place at the Texas show, and the Columbus show will be rescheduled to July 1, 2023.

“I love you guys. Thank you for all the love and support,” Hardy went on to say. He also requested continued prayers for the other people involved in the crash, especially his bus driver Ricky, who “is not in the clear yet.”

“He really needs it, and he got a good report tonight, but he needs all the love and all the prayers that he can get,” Hardy said.

Morgan also shared the update in his Instagram Stories, noting that he’s sad to remove Hardy — who is his close friend — from the bill of the marquee show.

“Hardy, man, I think you know how bad I wanted you to be a part of my first stadium show,” the singer said. “But way more important than that, I’m just glad you’re alive….please keep Hardy and his crew, and Ricky specifically, in your prayers.”

