Hardy says he’s “excited to see the impact” of “Wait in the Truck” as the song sees impressive early success

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

After Hardy dropped his much-buzzed-about duet with Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck,” on Friday, the song saw an immediate impact at country radio — and the singer hopped on social media to express his excitement.

“Country radio, you guys are freaking incredible,” Hardy said in his video message.

“I’m very, very excited about the song. I’m just excited to see the run it’s gonna have, to see the impact it’s gonna have on people’s lives,” the singer continued.

“Wait in the Truck” grapples with themes of murder and domestic violence, with Hardy playing the role of a guy who runs into a girl — Lainey — on the side of a road after she’s been beat up. He finds the man who hurt her, kills him and eventually goes to jail — but still, he doesn’t regret changing the girl’s life for the better.

“[I’m] excited for the song to give people a platform to maybe speak out about stuff that might be going on in their own homes,” Hardy said when he first released the song.

Fans will get their chance to see Hardy sing “Wait in the Truck” live when he hits the road this December for his four-date Wall to Wall Tour.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.