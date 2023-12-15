HARDY, Other Nashville Artists To Hold Benefit Concert For Tornado Victims

To aid individuals affected by last weekend’s tornado outbreak in Tennessee, several Music City artists will perform.

Country singer-songwriter HARDY, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Dylan Marlowe, Chayce Beckham, Abby Anderson, Trey Lewis, Graham Barham, Payton Smith, Jay Allen, and other surprise guests will headline “Unplugged for Tennessee.”

The sold-out performance will occur at Exit/In at 2208 Elliston Place on Sunday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers said Hands on Nashville and the American Red Cross would donate 100 percent of revenues to victims of the tragic storms.