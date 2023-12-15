98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

HARDY, Other Nashville Artists To Hold Benefit Concert For Tornado Victims

December 15, 2023 7:02AM CST
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

To aid individuals affected by last weekend’s tornado outbreak in Tennessee, several Music City artists will perform.

Country singer-songwriter HARDY, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Dylan Marlowe, Chayce Beckham, Abby Anderson, Trey Lewis, Graham Barham, Payton Smith, Jay Allen, and other surprise guests will headline “Unplugged for Tennessee.”

The sold-out performance will occur at Exit/In at 2208 Elliston Place on Sunday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers said Hands on Nashville and the American Red Cross would donate 100 percent of revenues to victims of the tragic storms.

 

 

