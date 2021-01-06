HARDY Jokes That Morgan Wallen’s Album Even “Breaks The Rules”
Getty Images
Morgan Wallen was sent scrambling after his album, “Dangerous” was leaked by Walmart stores in North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Wisconsin.
Wallen posted a video to social media saying that he would leak music from the album, in the comments Country music artist Hardy joked writing, “damn dude even your album breaks the rules.”
Fans were amused by Hardy’s comment calling it the best comment ever. Wallen’s album “Dangerous: The Double Album” is set to release on January 8th. Here’s the complete story from Music Mayem.
Here’s the Instagram Video explaining the Album Mixup.
Wallen went on to drop three leaks of songs including “Warning” “Dangerous” and “Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt” on TikTok, all of which are set to appear on his forthcoming new album, Dangerous: The Double Album. You can hear the three new songs HERE.