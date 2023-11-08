98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

HARDY is hoping “Wait in the Truck” wins CMA Song of the Year

November 8, 2023 3:45PM CST
“Wait in the Truck” notched early wins for Musical Event and Music Video of the Year ahead of the 2023 CMA Awards broadcast.

It’s still in the running for two more awards: Single and Song of the Year, the latter of which HARDY‘s hoping will emerge victorious this year.

“A huge, huge goal of mine is to win Song of the Year. I’ve checked a lot of stuff off of my goal list or my music industry bucket list, and I do not have a Song of the Year yet,” HARDY tells ABC Audio. “I really want [one], I’m not going lie. So maybe, maybe this is the year. Who knows?” 

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

