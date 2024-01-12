Hardy Announces Tour Dates For 2024

Hardy revealed a new song and announced a 2024 tour today (Friday Jan 12/2024).

The country singer will begin his Quit! Tour in May.

Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will split shows in an opening role. The tour will conquer the east coast, and add in some mid-west shows as well.

The new tour’s name comes from Hardy’s just-released song called “Quit!”

What tours are you most excited about so far for 2024?