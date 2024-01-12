98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Hardy Announces Tour Dates For 2024

January 12, 2024 5:05PM CST
(Photo by Catherine Powell/FilmMagic)

Hardy revealed a new song and announced a 2024 tour today (Friday Jan 12/2024).

The country singer will begin his Quit! Tour in May.

Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will split shows in an opening role. The tour will conquer the east coast, and add in some mid-west shows as well.

The new tour’s name comes from Hardy’s just-released song called “Quit!”

What tours are you most excited about so far for 2024?

